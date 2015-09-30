UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LJUBLJANA, Sept 30 Revoz, the Slovenian unit of French car maker Renault, expects to cut 150 jobs by the start of November due to lower than expected growth in demand, spokeswoman Nevenka Basek said.
"Production this year will be about 10 to 15 percent higher than in 2014," Basek said. In January the company said it expected to raise production by about 15 percent this year.
Revoz, which makes Twingo and Smart Forfour models, at present employs about 2,400 people.
It produced 118,578 cars last year, up by 26.5 percent on 2013, and reached sales of 848 million euros. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.