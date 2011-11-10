LJUBLJANA Nov 10 The Slovenian government said on Thursday it would grant 45.5 million euros ($61.8 million) of financial help to car maker Revoz, a local unit of France's Renault, providing the help would be approved by the European Commission.

It said in a statement the help will be granted for the production of two new car models in Slovenia, which will be designed within the partnership between Renault-Nissan and Daimler.

The new models are due to be produced in Slovenia from the year 2013 and at least until 2019. ($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)