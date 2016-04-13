By Marja Novak
BRDO PRI KRANJU, Slovenia, April 13 Slovenia's
labour ministry on Wednesday proposed raising the retirement age
to 67 from 59, in line with a suggestion from the International
Monetary Fund.
The ministry said that, without changes, budget spending for
pensions would increase to 15.3 percent of GDP by 2060 from 11.8
percent at present -- the highest increase among European Union
states -- due to the rapid ageing of the Slovenian population.
"We suggest a special mechanism according to which
retirement age would be automatically adjusted to future
demographic trends," the ministry said in a report on the
pension system.
At present the retirement age can only be raised with new
laws regardless of constant increasing of life expectancy.
Prime Minister Miro Cerar told reporters later on Wednesday
that government had not yet decided when it will prepare a new
pension law and pointed out that a previous pension reform,
enforced at the start of 2013, was still ongoing.
In line with the 2013 pension reform the retirement age will
be gradually raised to 65 by 2019.
The IMF and the European Commission have urged Slovenia to
pass a new reform, saying the present pension system is not
sustainable in the long run.
Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout
for its banks in 2013, hopes to bring the budget deficit to zero
by the end of 2020 from some 2.2 percent of GDP seen this year.
