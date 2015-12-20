(Adds result, quotes, details)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA Dec 20 Slovenia rejected on Sunday a
law that would give same-sex couples the right to marry and
adopt children in its second vote on gay rights in four years.
About 63.4 percent of voters rejected the law in a
referendum while 36.6 percent supported it, a preliminary result
of the State Electoral Commission showed after 99 percent of
votes were counted.
Parliament passed a law in March giving same-sex couples the
right to marry and adopt children but the measures have not been
enforced because a civil society group called For Children
appealed to the top court, calling for a referendum.
In another referendum in 2012, almost 55 percent of voters
in the European Union member state and ex-Yugoslav republic
opposed giving more rights to same-sex couples.
"I personally am disappointed but I still believe that
Slovenia is generally moving towards a more inclusive society
and I am sure that a similar law will be enforced at some point
in the future," Roman Kuhar, a male sociologist who has been
living with his male partner for 11 years, told Reuters.
"The problem is that only people who are strongly against
the law or strongly in its favour vote in a referendum. If most
other people would cast a vote, as well, I believe the law would
be enforced," he added. Turnout on Sunday was 36.2 percent.
The government supported the new law but did not participate
in the referendum campaign. The main opposition party, the
Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), was against the law.
"We are against the law that would deny the basic right of a
child to have a mother and a father," For Children said on its
website.
The small Alpine state of 2 million citizens is relatively
tolerant of gay couples who have been able to formally register
their relationship since 2006 and are also allowed to adopt
children from a partner's previous relationship - though not
other children.
A number of EU states have legally recognised same-sex
marriages, including Britain, France and Spain, but the issue
remains contentious in many other EU states.
