LJUBLJANA, March 31 The Slovenian government
plans to raise value added tax (VAT) from May 1 to increase
state revenues after the country's top court ruled out a new
real estate tax, Finance Minister Uros Cufer said.
VAT is expected to be raised to 24 from 22 percent for eight
months, with the increase due to be confirmed by the government
on Thursday, the minister said.
"The final decision has not been made yet ... but I think
this is an acceptable proposal," Cufer told reporters late on
Sunday after a meeting of the four parties of the centre-left
ruling coalition.
The finance ministry declined to comment further on Monday.
Slovenia, which came close to seeking an international
bailout last year, needs to cut its central government deficit
to 2.9 percent of economic output this year to avoid possible
European Union penalties.
It had hoped to raise an estimated 126 million euros ($173
million) per year - equivalent to about 1.5 percent of state
income - via the real estate tax.
But the Constitutional Court rejected the tax on Friday,
saying the proposal was unconstitutional because it did not
determine the value of real estate clearly enough.
In December the government pumped some 3.3 billion euros
into a banking sector crippled by bad loans.
It now plans a euro-denominated bond issue in coming days
for least 1.5 billion euros to cover the budget deficit and
prefinance debt that will mature in 2015 and 2016.
($1 = 0.7271 Euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by John Stonestreet)