(Updates with quotes, details)
LJUBLJANA May 13 State-owned Telekom Slovenia
, which is in the midst of negotiations to be
privatised, reported a group net profit of 7.2 million euros
($8.1 million) for the first three months of 2015, down from
12.3 million euros in the same period last year.
Slovenia's largest telecoms operator said on Wednesday group
sales fell to 181.8 million euros from 192.8 million in the
first quarter of last year.
"Revenues have been affected by lower call termination
prices on the wholesale market, lower revenues from mobile phone
services ... and declining revenues from traditional voice
telephony," Telekom said in a statement.
In April, state investment fund SDH, which is coordinating
the privatisation, received only one binding bid for Telekom,
sent in by UK investment fund Cinven.
The value of the bid has not been revealed and SDH expects
to conclude talks with Cinven this month.
It remains unclear whether the sale will go trough or
whether the privatisation process might be cancelled.
Telekom, with a market capitalisation of 706 million euros,
is the largest of 15 companies that were put on a privatisation
list in 2013. So far four of those companies have been sold.
($1 = 0.8888 euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark
Potter)