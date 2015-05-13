(Updates with quotes, details)

LJUBLJANA May 13 State-owned Telekom Slovenia , which is in the midst of negotiations to be privatised, reported a group net profit of 7.2 million euros ($8.1 million) for the first three months of 2015, down from 12.3 million euros in the same period last year.

Slovenia's largest telecoms operator said on Wednesday group sales fell to 181.8 million euros from 192.8 million in the first quarter of last year.

"Revenues have been affected by lower call termination prices on the wholesale market, lower revenues from mobile phone services ... and declining revenues from traditional voice telephony," Telekom said in a statement.

In April, state investment fund SDH, which is coordinating the privatisation, received only one binding bid for Telekom, sent in by UK investment fund Cinven.

The value of the bid has not been revealed and SDH expects to conclude talks with Cinven this month.

It remains unclear whether the sale will go trough or whether the privatisation process might be cancelled.

Telekom, with a market capitalisation of 706 million euros, is the largest of 15 companies that were put on a privatisation list in 2013. So far four of those companies have been sold.

