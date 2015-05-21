LJUBLJANA May 21 Slovenia should decide in two weeks whether to sell Telekom Slovenia to private equity investment firm Cinven, state investment fund SDH said on Thursday.

A person familiar with the transaction said on Wednesday that Cinven, which is the only bidder for Telekom Slovenia, had raised its offer to 130 euros per share, which would value the whole of the state-controlled company to 850 million euros. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Greg Mahlich)