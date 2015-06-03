LJUBLJANA, June 3 Investment firm Cinven said on Wednesday its bid for Slovenia's largest telecoms provider, state-owned Telekom Slovenia, is only valid until June 10.

Cinven is the only bidder for Telekom Slovenia and has offered up to 130 euros per share, according to Reuters sources, which would value the whole company at 850 million euros ($945.6 million).

