Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LJUBLJANA, June 4 Slovenian privatisation coordinator SDH said it will ask the government to decide upon the sale of state-owned telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia to investment firm Cinven, which is the only bidder.
According to Reuters sources Cinven offered up to 130 euros per a share of Telekom, which would value the whole company at 850 million euros. Cinven's offer is valid till June 10.
(Reporting By Marja Novak)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order