LJUBLJANA, June 4 Slovenian privatisation coordinator SDH said it will ask the government to decide upon the sale of state-owned telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia to investment firm Cinven, which is the only bidder.

According to Reuters sources Cinven offered up to 130 euros per a share of Telekom, which would value the whole company at 850 million euros. Cinven's offer is valid till June 10.

(Reporting By Marja Novak)