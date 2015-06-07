Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LJUBLJANA, June 7 Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar said on Sunday that state investment firm SDH, which is coordinating its privatisation, will have to decide whether to sell state-owned telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia to the only bidder.
Investment firm Cinven has offered up to 130 euros per Telekom share, which values the company at 850 million euros. Its offer is valid until June 10. (Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by David Evans)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)