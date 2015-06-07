LJUBLJANA, June 7 Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar said on Sunday that state investment firm SDH, which is coordinating its privatisation, will have to decide whether to sell state-owned telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia to the only bidder.

Investment firm Cinven has offered up to 130 euros per Telekom share, which values the company at 850 million euros. Its offer is valid until June 10. (Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by David Evans)