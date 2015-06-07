(Updates with quote, details, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, June 7 Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar said on Sunday he expected state investment firm SDH, which is coordinating privatisations, will approve the sale of state-owned telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia to the only bidder.

Investment firm Cinven has offered up to 130 euros per Telekom share, which values the company at 850 million euros. Its offer is valid until June 10.

On Thursday SDH asked the government to decide on the sale of Telekom, the largest of 15 companies that were slated for privatisation in 2013. So far only four of those firms have been sold.

But the government said the decision on the sale should not be a political one and should be taken by SDH, which was established in 2014 in order to manage state firms and coordinate privatisations without political influence.

"Based on the decision of the SDH that the sale (of Telekom) would be suitable and economically viable ... the way to the sale is open," Cerar told a news conference after a government session.

While Cerar's Party of Modern Centre has already expressed its support for Telekom's sale, its junior coalition partner, the centre-left Social Democrats, have opposed the move.

Over the past decades Slovenia has been reluctant to sell its major companies, meaning the government still controls about 50 percent of the economy.

Slovenia had planned to sell Telekom in 2008 but cancelled the sale in the last stages of the process saying bids were too low.

Cinven is bidding for a stake of 72.75 percent of Telekom, but will later have to offer to buy the rest of the shares at the same price, in line with Slovenian legislation.

The opposition centre-left United Left party and several civil society groups on Thursday plan a street protest against privatisation of Telekom and other companies, saying Slovenia should keep large firms in state hands.

Deputy President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday Slovenia should pursue privatisation in order to boost the economy and attract foreign investors.

Slovenia narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013 after being badly hit by the global crisis due to its dependency on exports. The country managed to exit recession in 2014 and expects the economy to expand by 2.4 percent this year versus 2.6 percent in 2014. (Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by David Evans)