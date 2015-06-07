Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LJUBLJANA, June 7 Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar said on Sunday he expected that state investment firm SDH will approve the sale of state-owned telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia.
Investment firm Cinven, which is the only bidder for Telekom, has offered up to 130 euros per Telekom share, which would value the whole company at 850 million euros. The offer is valid till June 10.
(Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by David Evans)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)