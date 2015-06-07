LJUBLJANA, June 7 Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar said on Sunday he expected that state investment firm SDH will approve the sale of state-owned telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia.

Investment firm Cinven, which is the only bidder for Telekom, has offered up to 130 euros per Telekom share, which would value the whole company at 850 million euros. The offer is valid till June 10.

(Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by David Evans)