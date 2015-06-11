LJUBLJANA, June 11 UK investment fund Cinven said on Thursday a deal to purchase Slovenia's largest telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia had not been completed because Slovenian state firm SDH had not accepted an unspecified amendment to Cinven's bid.

SDH, which coordinates privatisations in the country, had on Wednesday accepted Cinven's initial bid for Telekom, filed on May 20, but rejected an amendment to the offer that was filed later, saying the sale contract with Cinven therefore still had to be agreed.

"Cinven considers the amendment an integral part of the offer, without which Cinven would not be able to proceed towards completing this transaction," Cinven said in a statement.

Neither side has disclosed the nature of the amendment but local media reported it would allow Cinven to retain a part of the purchase price until local regulators approve two other deals: Telekom's purchase of Slovenian mobile phone operator Debitel and Telekom's sale of its Macedonian unit.

According to sources, Cinven is offering to pay between 110 and 130 euros per Telekom share, depending upon Telekom's performance and the outcome of litigation against Telekom. That would value the whole of Telekom at between 719 million euros ($812 million) and 850 million.

Cinven is bidding for 72.75 percent of Telekom but would later have to purchase the rest of the shares at the same price, as required by Slovenian legislation.

Telekom is the largest of 15 companies earmarked for privatisation in 2013. So far four of those companies have been sold. ($1 = 0.8854 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by David Holmes)