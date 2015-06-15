LJUBLJANA, June 15 Slovenian state firm SDH, which is coordinating the sale of Telekom Slovenia, on Monday rejected UK investment firm Cinven's bid for state-owned Telekom, SDH said in a statement.

It said the bid was rejected because Cinven, which was the only bidder for Telekom, last week attached additional conditions to its binding bid which was sent in on May 20. (Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by David Evans)