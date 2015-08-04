ZAGREB Aug 4 Slovenia has cancelled the sale of Telekom Slovenija < after the only bidder, British private equity fund Cinven, withdrew its offer, state fund SDH said on Tuesday.

"SDH has recived notification from Cinven that they no longer want to pursue negotiations to conclude the sale," SDH said on its website. It said Cinven had told them the purchase was "no longer economically justified".

"Because of that we are officially concluding the sale of 72.75 percent of Telekom. SDH will look at the options for further steps regarding Telekom," it said. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic, editing by Louise Heavens)