LJUBLJANA, Sept 15 Slovenia will have to sell its telecom operator Telekom as a whole as promised to international investors, incoming finance minister Dusan Mramor told a parliamentary committee hearing on Monday.

He rejected suggestions from some members of the new Prime Minister Miro Cerar's centre-left bloc that Telekom should be split into infrastructure and service units before it is sold, so that infrastructure would stay in state hands. Analysts said such a move could considerably dampen investor interest.

Mramor is due to be voted in as the new finance minister on Thursday when parliament is expected to confirm Cerar's cabinet. (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic)