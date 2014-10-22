LJUBLJANA Oct 22 Slovenia's state-owned Telekom Slovenia, which was put up for sale earlier this year, is expected to be sold in early 2015, a senior official at the finance ministry told reporters on Wednesday.

State secretary Metod Dragonja said the government would adopt a strategy by the end of the year to determine further privatisations in the euro zone member state.

