(Updates with budget plans from para 2)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA Oct 22 Slovenia expects to sell Telekom Slovenia, the most valuable company on its privatisation list, in early 2015, state secretary at the finance ministry Metod Dragonja told reporters on Wednesday.

The government also plans to cut the public sector wage bill by 3 percent next year to help bring the budget deficit to below 3 percent of gross domestic product, in line with euro zone rules, the finance ministry said later on Wednesday.

It also plans to raise taxes on financial and insurance services, raise excise duties on sweet drinks and improve tax collection so as to boost the budget income and enable the government to increase spending for investment by some 24 percent next year to 1.5 billion euros.

Euro zone member Slovenia narrowly avoided having to seek an international bailout last year for its state-owned banks. Now government bond investors are looking to privatisations such as Telekom's to help the country shore up its finances.

Dragonja said the government would adopt a strategy by the end of the year for further privatisations.

"The state asset management strategy will also need to be approved by parliament," Dragonja told reporters on the sidelines of an investment conference. He said the government plans to keep infrastructure firms, such as the Luka Koper port, in state hands.

Prime Minister Miro Cerar told the same conference Slovenia was committed to attracting more foreign direct investment and pursuing privatisation.

Slovenia, whose annual economic output amounts to some 35 billion euros, pumped more than 3 billion euros ($3.8 billion) into the local lenders last year to prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans.

Cerar's one-month-old cabinet has pursued the sale of 15 firms earmarked for sale last year, of which three have been sold so far.

Telekom has a market capitalisation of 941 million euros and selling the state's 72.75 percent stake is expected to raise more than 700 million euros for the government.

Cerar said the proceeds of the privatisation will be used to finance development and reduce the nation's debt, which is expected to rise to some 82.2 percent of GDP this year from 70 percent in 2013. (1 US dollar = 0.7879 euro) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing Ruth Pitchford)