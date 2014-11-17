LJUBLJANA Nov 17 Slovenia's largest telecoms provider Telekom Slovenia sold its 50-percent stake in Gibraltar telecoms firm Gibtelecom to Gibraltar's government for 47.7 million euros ($59.59 million), Telekom said on Monday.

State-owned Telekom is the largest company Slovenia's privatisation list and is expected to be sold in the first quarter of 2015.

Shares of Telekom rose 0.31 percent to 159.5 euros by 0956 GNT, while the blue-chip SBI index eased 0.28 percent.

(1 US dollar = 0.8004 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens)