Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LJUBLJANA, March 18 The state's stake in Telekom Slovenia is likely to be sold by the end of the year, Economy Minister Metod Dragonja said on Tuesday.
"It is my expectation that Telekom will be privatised by the end of this year," Dragonja told a news conference.
Telekom is the largest among more than a dozen companies the Slovenian government listed for privatisation last year as part of its efforts to overhaul the economy. It has market capitalisation of 860 million euros ($1.20 billion)
Currently the government directly owns 62.54 percent of Telekom Slovenia, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1=0.7180 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Greg Mahlich)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)