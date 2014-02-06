LJUBLJANA Feb 6 The damage to Slovenia's
infrastructure caused by heavy ice in the past week will cost at
least 66 million euros ($89 million), although extensive forest
devastation could push the sum much higher, government ministers
said on Thursday.
Infrastructure Minister Samo Omerzel said damage to
electricity power lines was estimated at around 27 million
euros, plus another 10 million euros for the power distribution
system.
"The damage is extraordinary because of broken (power)
cables, fallen trees. Today we still have 35,000 households
without electricity," Omerzel told reporters after a cabinet
session.
Damage to the state railway was put at 20 million euros,
while the repair of roads could cost at least nine million
euros, he said.
The devastation, which will take months to repair, occurred
mostly in west Slovenia where a freak ice storm coated parked
cars, petrol stations, street signs and houses and brought down
electricity lines and trees.
The extreme weather comes at a bad time for the tiny EU
member country, which is already going through the worst
economic crisis in its two decades as an independent state,
Slovenia narrowly avoided an EU/IMF bailout last year.
Farming Minister Dejan Zidan said damage to forests, which
cover almost 60 percent of Slovenia, was staggering but could
not be estimated just yet.
"We cannot remember ever having had this kind of damage," he
said. A detailed assessment would be possible only after more
than 6,000 kilometres (3,750 miles) of backroads, clogged with
snow, ice and fallen trees, are cleared.
Zidan said Slovenia would soon start talks on "favourable,
long-term loans" with the European Investment Bank and the
Council of Europe Development Bank.
Local media reported that the government may also apply for
funds from the EU's solidarity fund, set up for major natural
disasters in member states.
($1 = 0.7390 euros)
(Reporting by Almir Demirovic; Writing by Zoran Radosavljevic;
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)