Here are some details on Colombia's top oil provinces, also referred to as departments:

* META -- Colombia's top producing region was once wracked by guerrilla violence, and although rebels still maintain a presence in some areas, Colombia's military offensive has opened up many oil producing regions. Output has soared 25 percent this year to around 420,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and is up nearly 85 percent when compared with 2009. The entire region accounted for 47 percent of the nation's output in 2011. Production here is dominated by state oil company Ecopetrol ( EC.N )ECO.CN in partnership with other companies.

* CASANARE -- Once a cocktail of paramilitary and guerrilla violence, the nation's second-largest producing state, part of the Llanos basin like Meta, contributes about 16 percent of total national output. Production is up 13.1 percent to 147,313 bpd in 2011 versus 2010. Home to a plethora of companies, Perenco Colombia operates the most producing fields there.

* ARAUCA -- Kidnapping and extortion committed against oil companies operating in the eastern state -- which contributes nearly 9 percent to national production -- continue to be the main risk. There are only three companies with producing fields, most notably Occidental Petroleum ( OXY.N ). Production has decreased 16 percent over the last two years to 79,588 bpd in 2011 from 94,740 barrels a day in 2009, driven by a drop in output from the oil fields Cusiana and Cupiagua, which had helped Colombia hit historic highs in the late 1990s.

* SANTANDER -- Located in the northeast, Santander is home to Colombia's most important oil refinery, Barrancabermeja, and sits in the Cordillera Oriental basin. Dominated by Ecopetrol, but also home to Petrosantander, the region produced 51,215 bpd in 2011, up 7.9 percent from 2010 -- it accounts for around 5.7 percent of national production. Though notably more peaceful than its neighbor Norte de Santander, some oil union members working in Santander were threatened earlier this year, according to a Britain-based charity.

* HUILA -- In addition to contributing 4.8 percent of the nation's oil in 2011, Huila department is the second largest coffee producer in Colombia. Home to Ecopetrol and Hocol S.A., there are at least 25 producing fields in the department, which has seen output fall to 43,169 bpd in 2011 from 44,297 in 2010.

* BOYACA -- Production in this central department in the Cordillera Oriental basin has risen 37.7 percent over the past two years to 38,318 barrels per day in 2011 -- making up 4.3 percent of national output. Historically Boyaca has had a lower level of rebel presence.

* PUTUMAYO -- Despite being home to FARC rebels and drug trafficking, the volatile southern region has still managed to increase oil production by 31 percent since 2009 to 36,512 bpd in 2011 from 35,636 in 2010 and 27,874 in 2009. It contributes 4.1 percent to crude output nationally. An Ecopetrol pipeline was bombed by suspected rebels earlier this year and oil workers face kidnapping and threats throughout the department.

- Sources: Colombia's Energy and Mining Ministry; the National Hydrocarbons Agency; Colombia's mining and energy planning unit; Justice for Colombia charity; Reuters. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb;editing by Andrea Evans and Sofina Mirza-Reid)