HOUSTON Oct 8 SM Energy Company said lending commitments from banks stayed steady at $1.5 billion after a semi-annual review of its reserves that reduced its borrowing base to $2 billion from $2.4 billion.

The Denver-based onshore oil and gas producer said its base fell on a $324 million asset sale and lower crude prices.

The company added that only about $184 million has been drawn on its credit facility, suggesting it has plenty of running room if drilling activity were to accelerate on higher prices.

Despite a 50 percent drop in prices, ongoing access to traditional and alternative sources of funding has allowed many U.S. oil companies to keep on producing.

So far this autumn the majority of smaller companies have seen their borrowing bases hold steady or even rise, while about half a dozen others have seen declines. (Reporting By Terry Wade)