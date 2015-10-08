HOUSTON Oct 8 SM Energy Company said
lending commitments from banks stayed steady at $1.5 billion
after a semi-annual review of its reserves that reduced its
borrowing base to $2 billion from $2.4 billion.
The Denver-based onshore oil and gas producer said its base
fell on a $324 million asset sale and lower crude prices.
The company added that only about $184 million has been
drawn on its credit facility, suggesting it has plenty of
running room if drilling activity were to accelerate on higher
prices.
Despite a 50 percent drop in prices, ongoing access to
traditional and alternative sources of funding has allowed many
U.S. oil companies to keep on producing.
So far this autumn the majority of smaller companies have
seen their borrowing bases hold steady or even rise, while about
half a dozen others have seen declines.
