UPDATE 2-Former VW chairman Piech in talks to sell Porsche SE stake
* Controlling clan doesn't have means to fund buyout -analyst
SEOUL Nov 25 South Korea's S.M. Entertainment Co on Tuesday denied a media report saying Alibaba Group Holding is considering an investment in the leading K-Pop agency through a stake buy.
Korea Economic Daily reported earlier on Tuesday that Alibaba was conducting due diligence on S.M., and the two parties were discussing an investment by Alibaba that would make it S.M. Entertainment's second-largest shareholder. The daily did not cite a source.
S.M. Entertainment said in a statement that the report was "not true" and that it was in discussions with many parties about possible partnerships or other methods of cooperation related to its China business. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Controlling clan doesn't have means to fund buyout -analyst
March 17 The U.S. Justice Department disclosed it is investigating four health insurers after a lawsuit accused them of defrauding Medicare by claiming patients were treated for conditions they either did not have or received no treatment for.
March 17 U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a ninth week in a row, extending a recovery that is expected to boost shale production by the most in six-months in April. Drillers added 14 oil rigs in the week to March 17, bringing the total count up to 631, the most since September 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there were 387 active oil rigs. That rig count increase came despite