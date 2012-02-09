* SM says looking to acquire majority of Ortigas Holdings

* Local daily says deal may be worth $1 bln (Adds SM group statement, updates share price)

MANILA Feb 9 The Philippine conglomerate owned by Henry Sy, the country's richest man, said on Thursday it is in talks to buy a majority stake in an unlisted local property firm which owns a 16-hectare shopping complex in Manila.

The Philippine Daily Inquirer quoted unnamed sources on Thursday saying the deal for the majority stake could be worth about $1 billion.

"We confirm that SM group is in the process of discussion for the acquisition of majority interest in Ortigas Holdings Inc.," Jose Sio, executive vice president of SM Investments , the country's third-largest company with market value of $10 billion.

"The amount and details of the transaction are still under discussion and subject to finalisation," he said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

The paper said SM group was in talks with the Ortigas family members and HSBC, the single biggest shareholder in the Ortigas family's property holding firm with a stake of 34 percent.

It was not clear what vehicle within the SM group would do the deal, with flagship SM Investments, mall developer SM Prime Holdings and property developer SM Development Corp all possibilities.

SM Investments slipped 0.4 percent as of 0243 GMT on Thursday after hitting a record high of 699 pesos the previous day. It has gained nearly 18 percent so far this year against a 10 percent increase in the main stock index.

Its unit SM Prime, the country's largest mall operator and developer, gained about 1 percent on Thursday and was hovering near a new peak hit last week. The main index was down 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)