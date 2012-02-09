* SM says looking to acquire majority of Ortigas Holdings
* Local daily says deal may be worth $1 bln
(Adds SM group statement, updates share price)
MANILA Feb 9 The Philippine conglomerate
owned by Henry Sy, the country's richest man, said on Thursday
it is in talks to buy a majority stake in an unlisted local
property firm which owns a 16-hectare shopping complex in
Manila.
The Philippine Daily Inquirer quoted unnamed sources on
Thursday saying the deal for the majority stake could be worth
about $1 billion.
"We confirm that SM group is in the process of discussion
for the acquisition of majority interest in Ortigas Holdings
Inc.," Jose Sio, executive vice president of SM Investments
, the country's third-largest company with market value
of $10 billion.
"The amount and details of the transaction are still under
discussion and subject to finalisation," he said in a disclosure
to the stock exchange.
The paper said SM group was in talks with the Ortigas family
members and HSBC, the single biggest shareholder in the
Ortigas family's property holding firm with a stake of 34
percent.
It was not clear what vehicle within the SM group would do
the deal, with flagship SM Investments, mall developer SM Prime
Holdings and property developer SM Development Corp
all possibilities.
SM Investments slipped 0.4 percent as of 0243 GMT on
Thursday after hitting a record high of 699 pesos the previous
day. It has gained nearly 18 percent so far this year against a
10 percent increase in the main stock index.
Its unit SM Prime, the country's largest mall operator and
developer, gained about 1 percent on Thursday and was hovering
near a new peak hit last week. The main index was down 0.7
percent.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)