MANILA Nov 3 SM Prime Holdings Inc :

* Says Q3 net income 3.7 billion pesos ($82.35 million), up 12 percent y/y

* Says January-September consolidated earnings 13.5 billion pesos, 12 percent higher from a year earlier

* Says nine-month revenue at 47.8 billion pesos, up 9 percent, driven by leasing of retail and commercial space Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 44.9300 Philippine peso) (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales)