May 5 Three months ended March 31, 2014

(in billion pesos)

Net income 4.58 vs 4.11

Revenue 15.35 vs 14.95

NOTE: SM Prime Holdings Inc is the property unit of conglomerate SM Investments Corp, owned by the Philippines' richest man Henry Sy.

Click on (link.reuters.com/nyq98v) to view SM Prime's disclosure on its results.