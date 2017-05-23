FRANKFURT May 23 SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar group, saw its order backlog increase by more than 3 percent in April from March to 646 million euros ($727 million), its chief executive told shareholders on Tuesday at the group's annual general meeting in Kassel.

"We're confident about our future because our order intake has significantly increased in the first four months of the year," Pierre-Pascal Urbon said, adding order backlog was up 6 percent year-on-year. ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Tom Sims)