Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT, Sept 29 Germany's largest solar company SMA Solar raised its 2015 sales and earnings guidance for a second time this year, citing successful new product launches and a sustainable improvement in its competitiveness.
The group said on Tuesday it now expected sales to come to 850 million to 900 million euros ($955 million-$1.1 billion) and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to between zero and 10 million euros.
It previously saw sales of 800-850 million euros and EBIT between zero and a loss of 25 million euros.
($1 = 0.8901 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order