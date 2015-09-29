* SMA now sees 2015 EBIT of up to 10 mln euros

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 Germany's largest solar company SMA Solar raised its 2015 guidance for a second time this year, citing successful product launches and pushing its shares up more than 10 percent.

SMA, which is emerging from a painful round of cost cuts, said on Tuesday it expected to swing to an operating profit of up to 10 million euros ($11 million) from a 2014 loss of 165 million.

It previously expected to post a loss before interest and tax (EBIT) of as much as 25 million euros.

"Due to the SMA Group's extensive transformation in the current fiscal year, we are emerging stronger from the years of structural change in the solar industry and will generate sales growth again this year for the first time since 2010," SMA Chief Executive Pierre-Pascal Urbon said in a statement.

The group, which had already increased its guidance in July, now expects sales to come to between 850 and 900 million euros, compared with a previous forecast of 800 to 850 million.

Shares in SMA Solar were up 10.8 percent at 32.20 euros by 0850 GMT. The stock has more than doubled since the beginning of the year, also supported by strong demand for its inverters in markets outside Europe, most notably North America.

($1 = 0.8911 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)