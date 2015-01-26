FRANKFURT Jan 26 SMA Solar, Germany's biggest solar company, raised the number of jobs it plans to cut about 1,600, or roughly one-third of its workforce, and said it would probably not return to profit this year.

In a statement late on Monday it cited price pressures in the global solar market in the coming years and an expected further decline in demand in Europe, particularly in Germany, as its reason for the move.

About 1,300 of the job cuts will be in Germany, it said. It had previously said it would cut 600 jobs around the world. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by David Evans)