FRANKFURT May 13 SMA Solar is in talks with car and battery makers to explore business opportunities in the energy storage market, Chief Executive Pierre-Pascal Urbon told analysts on Wednesday.

Urbon said he welcomed the announcement by Tesla Motors , which in late April unveiled Tesla Energy -- storage systems or batteries for home, companies and utilities -- and said this would accelerate development in the storage industry. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)