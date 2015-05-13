UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT May 13 SMA Solar is in talks with car and battery makers to explore business opportunities in the energy storage market, Chief Executive Pierre-Pascal Urbon told analysts on Wednesday.
Urbon said he welcomed the announcement by Tesla Motors , which in late April unveiled Tesla Energy -- storage systems or batteries for home, companies and utilities -- and said this would accelerate development in the storage industry. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources