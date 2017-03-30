BRIEF-Japan Third Party says top shareholder decreases voting power to 12.6 pct
* Says its top shareholder, Osaka-based firm, decreased voting power in the co to 12.6 percent (638,647 shares), from 18.1 percent(919,947 shares)
DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 30 SMA Solar , the world's largest maker of solar inverters, had a good start to the year with first-quarter orders for its services beating those during the last three months of 2016, its chief executive said.
"We had a significantly better order intake in the first quarter compared with the fourth quarter of 2017," Pierre-Pascal Urbon told Reuters on Thursday after the group published final full-year results. (Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
LONDON, June 15 British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.
