Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT Aug 13 SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar company, on Thursday said its operating loss narrowed in the second-quarter, boosted by strong demand in the solar industry while cost cuts started to bear fruit.
The group's second-quarter loss before interest and tax came in at 9.5 million euros ($10.6 million), compared with a loss of 40 million in the year-earlier period. ($1 = 0.8979 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order