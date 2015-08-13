FRANKFURT Aug 13 SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar company, on Thursday said its operating loss narrowed in the second-quarter, boosted by strong demand in the solar industry while cost cuts started to bear fruit.

The group's second-quarter loss before interest and tax came in at 9.5 million euros ($10.6 million), compared with a loss of 40 million in the year-earlier period. ($1 = 0.8979 euros)

