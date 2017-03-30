FRANKFURT, March 30 SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar company, will propose a dividend of 0.26 euros ($0.28) per share for 2016, almost twice its payout for the previous year, but warned of a challenging year ahead due to increase pricing pressure.

Based on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates, SMA Solar was expected to pay a dividend of 0.23 euros per share. ($1 = 0.9302 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Ludwig Burger)