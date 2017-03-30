BRIEF-PCI redesignates Eldon Wan as CFO
* Redesignation of Eldon Wan senior vice president, finance as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 30 SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar company, will propose a dividend of 0.26 euros ($0.28) per share for 2016, almost twice its payout for the previous year, but warned of a challenging year ahead due to increase pricing pressure.
Based on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates, SMA Solar was expected to pay a dividend of 0.23 euros per share. ($1 = 0.9302 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
* Says its top shareholder, Osaka-based firm, decreased voting power in the co to 12.6 percent (638,647 shares), from 18.1 percent(919,947 shares)
LONDON, June 15 British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.