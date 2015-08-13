* Company could return to profit this year -CEO

* Narrows Q2 EBIT loss to 9.5 mln eur

* Shares up 12 pct (Recasts, adds CEO quote)

DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, Aug 13 Germany's largest solar company SMA Solar could return to profit sooner than expected, its chief executive said, after strong demand and cost cuts helped to narrow its second-quarter loss, lifting its shares by 12 percent.

"In a best case scenario we can manage to break even already this year," Pierre-Pascal Urbon told Reuters on Thursday. The company's plans so far foresee a return to positive earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in 2016.

The comments came after the company announced a solid set of second-quarter results, showing its operating loss narrowed to 9.5 million euros ($10.6 million), compared with a loss of 40 million in the year-earlier period.

Shares in the company, which is emerging from a painful round of cost cuts, have more than doubled since the beginning of the year, also supported by strong demand for its inverters in markets outside of Europe, most notably Northern America.

That had already led it to raise its full-year outlook last month, now confirmed, seeing sales of 800-850 million euros and an operating loss of up to 25 million in 2015.

SMA Solar is the world's largest maker of solar inverters, components needed to convert direct current into alternate current and feed it into the power grid.

($1 = 0.8979 euros) (Reporting by Anneli Palmen and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and David Evans)