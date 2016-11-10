GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up on reinvigorated Trump rally; Dow tops 20,000
* Oil little changed in choppy trade (Updates to U.S. market close)
FRANKFURT Nov 10 SMA Solar, the world's largest maker of solar inverters, sees no immediate impact on its U.S. business from Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election there, its chief executive said on Thursday.
"(Trump) has never made a secret of the fact that he doesn't think much of renewable energy," Pierre-Pascal Urbon said in a statement after presenting forecast-beating third-quarter results.
Urbon said that the current U.S. incentive programmes were passed jointly by Democrats and Republicans in Congress. "Therefore, the situation should not be overestimated at present." (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
TORONTO, Jan 25 Tundra Energy Marketing Ltd on Wednesday confirmed its pipeline as the source of leak of some 200,000 liters of crude oil onto aboriginal land in Saskatchewan, the company's president said on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Share prices surged on Wednesday for U.S. companies that could benefit from U.S. President Trump's plans to push ahead with a border wall with Mexico and his approval of key energy pipeline expansion projects.