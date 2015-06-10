Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT, June 10 Germany's top solar company SMA Solar and engineering giant Siemens have formed a partnership to offer large-scale photovoltaic plants, SMA said on Wednesday.
SMA Solar, whose shares were indicated 6.9 percent higher following the announcement, said it would offer solar inverters, needed to feed solar-generated power into the energy grid, while Siemens will contribute transformers and switchgear, SMA said.
No financial details were disclosed. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order