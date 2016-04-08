* SMA takes 27 pct stake via $20 mln capital hike
FRANKFURT, April 8 SMA Solar,
Germany's largest solar group, is taking a 27 percent stake in
Tigo Energy Inc as part of a $20 million capital increase of the
Silicon Valley-based group, an expert in increasing solar panel
efficiency.
Along with a seat on Tigo Energy's board of directors, the
investment will give SMA access to the market for module-level
power electronics (MLPE), with an estimated annual market volume
of about 700 million euros ($796 million), SMA said.
"Around the world, over a billion solar modules have been
installed that cannot be individually monitored," SMA Solar
Chief Executive Pierre-Pascal Urbon said in a statement, adding
Tigo's technology.
The group said Tigo's chip-based technology could equip
partially shaded solar panels with an optimisation function,
thereby increasing the energy yield of the photovoltaic system
as a whole.
The acquisition will have a positive effect on business from
the second half of 2016, SMA said, but added the exact impact on
sales and profits was currently unclear.
It therefore confirmed its outlook for the year, expecting
sales of between 950 million and 1.05 billion euros, while
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is seen rising to
between 80 million and 120 million euros.
($1 = 0.8790 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Edward Taylor and
Maria Sheahan)