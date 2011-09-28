JAKARTA, Sept 28 Anglo-Dutch consumer goods
giant Unilever (UNc.AS) is in talks to resume business
with Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology (SMART) ,
the Indonesian palm oil firm said on Wednesday.
SMART, which runs the Indonesia palm oil operations of its
Singapore-listed parent Golden Agri-Resources , was
given a mixed score card last year in an independent
environmental audit after Greenpeace accused the firm of
clearing peat land and forests that sheltered endangered
species.
Major palm oil consumers such as Unilever, Nestle
and Burger King stopped buying from SMART because of
environmental concerns.
"We are in an initial stage of discussion with Unilever to
resume business," Daud Dharsono, chief executive officer of
SMART, said in a statement. "As a vital part of the supply
chain, we believe that we must collaborate with all stakeholders
to find solutions for sustainable palm oil."
Earlier this month, Nestle , the world's biggest
food group, also resumed palm oil purchases from SMART, showing
that the palm oil firm's efforts to boost its green credentials
by teaming up with a conservation group have paid off.
The palm oil producer said in February it would work with
the government and a non-profit body, and Golden Agri then
developed a Forest Conservation Policy (FCP) in collaboration
with The Forest Trust (TFT), a non-profit organisation that
seeks to promote green business methods.
