JAKARTA Oct 18 Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant
Unilever (UNc.AS) has resumed palm oil purchases from
Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology (SMART) after
the planter adopted new green policies, the Indonesian palm oil
firm said late on Monday.
SMART, which runs the Indonesia palm oil operations of its
Singapore-listed parent Golden Agri-Resources , was
given a mixed score card last year in an independent
environmental audit after Greenpeace accused the firm of
clearing peat land and forests that sheltered endangered
species.
Major palm oil consumers such as Unilever, Nestle
and Burger King stopped buying from SMART because of
environmental concerns.
The palm oil firm said in February it would work with the
government and a non-profit body, and Golden Agri then developed
a Forest Conservation Policy (FCP) in collaboration with The
Forest Trust (TFT), a non-profit organisation that seeks to
promote green business methods.
"SMART has received a purchase order from Unilever today, a
decision which SMART views as an acknowledgement of its
sustainability commitments including Roundtable on Sustainable
Palm Oil (RSPO) certification," the firm said in a statement.
The RSPO is an industry body of consumers, green groups and
plantation firms that aims to promote use of sustainable palm
oil products.
This month, Nestle, the world's biggest food group, also
resumed palm oil purchases from SMART.
The palm oil industry has come under increasing pressure to
improve practices and halt deforestation blamed for speeding up
climate change, ruining watersheds and destroying wildlife.
A moratorium on new permits to clear forests in Indonesia,
the world's top palm oil producer, came into force in May for an
initial two years.
Late last month however, the Indonesian Palm Oil Association
(Gapki) withdrew its membership from the RSPO, instead giving
its full backing to an Indonesian sustainability scheme.
Many major European palm oil buyers say the RSPO will remain
the international sustainability marker.
SMART President Director Daud Dharsono also said the firm
was supportive of the RSPO and would also continue to work with
Gapki.
