TORONTO, April 16 Calloway Real Estate
Investment Trust said on Thursday it is acquiring the
SmartCentres platform from Mitchell Goldhar as part of a C$1.16
billion ($952 million) deal that will make Calloway a fully
integrated real estate developer and operator.
On closing of the proposed deal, Toronto-based Calloway
said, it intends to change its name to SmartREIT to reflect its
enhanced capabilities.
Goldhar, who himself owns a sizable stake in Calloway and is
a member of its board, has made a fortune by developing shopping
centers across Canada, including the first Wal-Mart
store in the country.
Calloway said the platform it is acquiring has developed a
network of more than 50 million square feet of retail space over
the last 20 years, including more than 170 Walmart stores.
SmartCentres, Canada's largest developer of retail real
estate, also provides development, leasing and other property
services to Calloway and other shopping center clients.
Calloway said the transaction also includes interests in a
C$1.1 billion portfolio of 24 properties located principally in
Ontario and Quebec, including 20 open format Walmart
Supercentre-anchored shopping centers owned by Goldhar and
partners such as Wal-Mart Canada Realty Inc.
($1 = 1.2182 Canadian dollars)
