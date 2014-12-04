Dec 4 Smarteq publ AB :

* Says Volvo Lastvagnar AB (Volvo) has informed that Smarteq Wireless AB, a subsidiary of Smarteq AB, will discontinue as its supplier from and including week 49/2015

* Says assignment for Volvo represented 65 pct of Smarteq Wireless revenue

* Says will intensify efforts to minimize effects of Volvo decision