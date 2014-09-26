JAKARTA, Sept 26 Indonesian telecommunication operator PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk is in talks with peer PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk on a potential merger of their network operations.

Smartfren has not reached any binding agreement with Bakrie Telecom and any deal depends on getting the necessary regulatory approval, the company said in a stock exchange filing late on Thursday, in response to a query from the bourse.

Local media reported on Wednesday that Smartfren and Bakrie Telecom were considering a merger. The reports came amid speculation that Bakrie Telecom will try to pursue a deal after it was sued in the United States for an alleged breach of bond terms.

Three buyers of a $380 million bond issued by a subsidiary of Bakrie Telecom have filed a lawsuit in a New York state court. The investors claim four Bakrie Group companies tied to the bond have failed to make two interest payments and have indicated they will continue to default on their obligations.

Bakrie Telecom said in a separate stock exchange filing on Thursday that it is gathering "comprehensive information" related to the U.S. lawsuit. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)