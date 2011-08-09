* Q1 EPS $0.19 vs $0.03 year-ago

Aug 9 Smart Technologies' first-quarter profit tripled, helped primarily by a 9 percent rise in average selling prices, but the Canadian digital whiteboard maker warned that a difficult macro environment for education funding could result in revenue being flat to down 5 percent in the fiscal.

The company, which debuted on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Nasdaq in July last year, posted first-quarter earnings of $23.0 million , or 19 cents per share, compared with $5.0 million, or 3 cents a share, a year ago.

Average selling price in the first quarter was $1,437 per unit, an increase of 9 percent compared with $1,315 per unit in the prior-year period.

Revenue fell 8 percent to $202.4 million.

Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company closed at C$4.74 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)