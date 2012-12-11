MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
Dec 11 Digital whiteboard maker SMART Technologies Inc said it would reduce its workforce by nearly 25 percent during the third and fourth quarters.
The company had 1,525 employees as of Mar. 31, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities Exchange.
SMART Technologies, which cut about 70 jobs in August and 225 jobs last year, also said it would realign itself into two business units.
Its restructuring plan, expected to be completed by March, will result in annualized pre-tax cost savings of about $40 million.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.