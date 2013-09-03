UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Sept 3 The smartwatch could be the next revolutionary device to hit the consumer electronics market, but only for the company that manages to pack the right technology into a product that consumers want to wear.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd unveiling its latest entrant into the market on Wednesday with the launch of the Galaxy Gear in Berlin, but a source familiar with the matter said that the device would be no game changer.
Following are some of the main companies currently making smartwatches:
Sony Corp
Samsung Electronics
LG Electronics
Motorola Solutions Inc (MOTOACTV has been discontinued)
Nike Inc
Garmin Ltd
Pebble Technology
Other companies to watch:
Baseband Technologies Inc. -- innovative communication algorithms to save energy in devices
Electrochemical Materials -- silicon anode
Nexeon Ltd -- lithium ion batteries
Component makers:
Connectivity:
Broadcom
CSR (Bluetooth)
NXP Semiconductors (NFC chips)
Companies making microelectromechanical systems or MEMS, FPCs (flexible printed circuits) and power metallurgy are likely to benefit from any growth in the wearable device market. They include:
Shenzhen Danbond Technology
Shenzhen Deren Electronic
GoerTek Inc
Shenzhen Everwin Precision
Reported suppliers to Google Glass:
Zhejiang Crystal Optech
Shenzhen Desay Battery Technology
Universal Scientific Industrial Sources: Credit Suisse, Generator Research, Haitong Securities, Lux Research, Reuters (Reporting By Jeremy Wagstaff)
