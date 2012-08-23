* SMA to present more details on Sept. 26
* Sees addressable market at about 20 GW per year
* Experts see potential, but hurdles remain
By Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, Aug 23 Germany's top solar company
SMA Solar will offer a key new product from next year
that will allow diesel generators to draw power from solar
panels, creating hybrids that could bring down the cost of power
generation in remote areas.
SMA Solar said earlier this month it would enter the market
for solar-diesel power networks, leaving analysts hopeful the
new product line will boost sales at the company, though it
provided no specific details of its plans.
The company - the world's biggest maker of the solar
inverters which turn electricity generated by a solar module
into electricity that can be fed into the grid - told Reuters it
aims to start mass-producing its Fuel Save controller from early
2013.
Just like the computer in a hybrid car decides whether to
draw on battery or fuel power, the controller determines the
most efficient way of using energy generated by a solar panels
and diesel generator.
"Potentially, this is a gigantic market. But you need to
differentiate between potential and reality," said Matthias
Vetter, expert in autonomous power supplies at the Fraunhofer
Institute for Solar Energy Systems.
According to research firm GlobalData, the worldwide market
for diesel and gas generators (gensets) will nearly double to
$22.3 billion by 2020, from $12 billion in 2011, driven mainly
by buyers in Africa and Asia.
INITIAL OUTLAY
Diesel generators are a key source of electricity in
underdeveloped economies with poor power grids. But with diesel
prices climbing and solar power becoming less expensive, adding
solar to the mix could reduce costs despite an initial outlay
for the switcher, a solar panel and an inverter which helps feed
electricity into the local grid.
SMA gave no details about how much the products would cost.
Its rivals - off-grid power specialist Elgris and unlisted
German firm Juwi - have also begun to develop products
to make diesel and solar power run efficiently side by side.
SMA said a successful market entry in the solar-diesel
hybrid market would lead to "an increase in sales during the
coming years", but declined to be more specific.
Territories with high solar radiation - such as Australia,
South America and the Middle East - would be target markets for
the fuel-save technology, SMA said.
Potential customers include companies, water desalination
plants, mines, hospitals, hotels, holiday parks or remote
villages with no access to grids. It would likely be too
expensive for smaller users.
The company said it would provide additional information
about its solar-diesel strategy during its capital markets day
on Sept. 26.
Analysts said they were keen to get details on expected
revenue and profit potential and said a successful market entry
would result in upside for SMA's business, which is still mostly
tied to markets that depend on government subsidies.
