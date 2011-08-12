* Q2 operating profit 90 mln eur vs 68.7 mln in Rtrs poll

* Q2 net profit 63.2 mln eur vs 49.1 mln in Rtrs poll

* Company keeps outlook for sales, EBIT margin

* Shares indicated 11 percent higher in pre-market trade

(Adds details, background, links, updates shares)

By Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT, Aug 12 Strong demand in overseas markets pushed Germany's SMA Solar , the world's largest maker of solar inverters, to forecast-busting second-quarter profit and confirmation of its ambitious outlook.

The large exposure to foreign markets was a key advantage compared with SMA's biggest competitor Power-One , which makes about half of its sales in Italy where demand was hit by falling government subsidies.

In the first half of the year, SMA made more than 56 percent of sales outside Germany, the world's top solar market, which was also hit by lower incentives the industry needs to survive.

In the same period last year, that proportion was 36.4 percent.

"Shares will surge today," a Frankfurt-based trader said.

In pre-market trade at 0634 GMT, shares in the company, which is also Europe's largest solar company by market value, were indicated 11 percent higher.

Second-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were 90 million euros ($127 million), above the 68.7 million average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company -- which commands about 40 percent of the global inverter market -- kept its outlook for 2011 sales of 1.5-1.9 billion euros and said it also still sees an EBIT margin of 21-25 percent, which analysts have described as ambitious.

SMA Solar, whose inverters are needed to feed power generated from sun rays into the power grid, also competes with larger conglomerates such as Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and Schneider Electric . (Editing by David Cowell and Sophie Walker) ($1 = 0.7099 euro)