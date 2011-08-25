(Corrects figure in headline and first paragraph to 1,400MW from 3,500MW)

MUMBAI Aug 25 Germany's SMA Solar , the world's largest maker of solar inverters, expects that in 2014 it will win about 40 percent of an Indian market it forecasts will reach 3,500 megawatts, a local unit official said.

"We are going with the pace of the Indian industry ... but our objective is to be in leadership position in India as we are globally," Rakesh Khanna, general manager of SMA Solar India, said on Thursday.

Many Global solar firms are expanding their presence in India as the country plans to develop solar power capacity to 1,000 MW by 2013 and to grow that to 20 gigawatt by 2022. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; editing by Malini Menon)